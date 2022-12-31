Most Indians likely to ring in New Year at home amid Covid scare

New Delhi: As Covid scare reaches India, 8 in 10 people are likely to ring in the New Year at home with immediate family members as the state governments advise against large gatherings, a report has said.

Only 4 per cent citizens said they will attend big parties and community get-togethers to ring in the New Year, 79 per cent are likely to stay home and either celebrate with immediate family or not celebrate at all.

While 12 per cent plan to visit a friend's place to celebrate, 5 per cent plan to avoid socialising in light of the increased Covid risk, according to social community engagement platform Local Circles.

"Given the Covid risk, those in big cities and celebrating must follow Covid appropriate norms of masking and social distancing regardless of whether their state or district mandates these norms or not," the findings showed.

The Karnataka government has advised that all large assemblies should be strictly outdoor, and as far as possible during the day to avoid late night and early mornings.

For people over 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women, the government has advised them to stay away from such assemblies.

For hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs and resorts, etc., where the celebrations are being organised, the government has restricted the number of guests to the existing seating capacity if held indoors.

India reported 243 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 268 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.