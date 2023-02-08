10 Indians stuck in earthquake-hit Turkey, one missing: MEA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2023 07:34 PM IST
NDRF teams engaged in rescue at Gaziantep in earthquake-hit Turkey as part of 'Operation Dost'. Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar

There are at least 10 Indians stuck in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey while one is missing, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said so far no Indian national has died in the disaster that has claimed over 11,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

"We don't have any other reports that suggest the Indian community in Turkey is in fatal danger," said Sanjay Varma in a video message. He said that 10 individuals who are reportedly "stuck in remote parts of affected areas" are safe.

There are about 3,000 Indian nationals in Turkey, of whom 1,850 were in Istanbul, 250 in Ankara and the rest in other cities.

"We received calls from 75 persons asking the Embassy for assistance," said Varma.

The missing Indian was on a business trip to Malatya in the eastern Anatolia region of Turkey. "He has not been traced for the last two days. We're in touch with his family and company in Bengaluru that employs him," said the official.

The embassy officials said due to inclement weather communication remains patchy.

