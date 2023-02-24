7 dead, several injured as roof of Meerut cold storage collapses following explosion

Meerut (UP): At least seven people were killed and 20 sustained injuries after an under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed in Daurala here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm and senior administrative and police officials along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot -- 30 km from here -- to carry out rescue work, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the collapse was triggered by an explosion allegedly caused by a leakage of ammonia gas inside the cold storage that was used to store potatoes, officials said.

All the victims are from Udhampur in Jammu, they said.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena said,"Seven workers at the site were killed when the roof collapsed. The injured workers were rescued and shifted to hospital."

"We have formed a committee and sought a report on the incident within 24 hours. Further action will be taken on the basis of its findings," added the DM.

According to officials, of the 20 injured, 12 have been discharged while eight are still hospitalised.

Circle Officer Ashish Sharma said, "An under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed. Workers and labourers working there were buried under the rubble."

Police are yet to identify the deceased and the exact reason behind the collapse is being ascertained, officials said.