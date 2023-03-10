Elamaram Kareem among CPM, Cong delegation attacked in Tripura

Bishalgarh (Tripura): A delegation of CPM and Congress MPs, of which CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) State General Secretary Elamaram Kareem was a part, was allegedly attacked on Friday evening at Nehal Chandra Nagar market in the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The attack was allegedly unleashed by BJP supporters and as per reports, the police accompanying them did not act.



Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura.

Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence.”

Though the team members weren't hurt, one of the vehicles was vandalised.

Delegation on a fact-finding mission

The eight-member delegation arrived here on a fact-finding mission to take stock of the post-poll violence in Tripura.

The team is expected to stay in the state till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in Parliament which convenes from March 13, CPI MP Binoy Viswam tweeted on Thursday.

Senior CPM leader of the state, Pabitra Kar, said the delegation will be split into three teams for visiting the affected districts of West Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai.

As many as 1,200 incidents of post-violence were reported in the state ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2, Kar claimed.

The exact number of injured as well as the extent of damage could not be ascertained because countless incidents took place since the announcement of election results.

A process has already been initiated to compile an authentic report on the post-poll violence, Kar said.

Most of the post-poll violence cases were reported from Sepahijala and Khowai districts where a few persons were injured and shifted to the nearby health facility, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on March 2.

The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for the second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

(With PTI inputs)