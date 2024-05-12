Modi will continue to lead India, BJP on Kejriwal's retirement jibe at PM

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement triggered heated discussions as BJP leaders came forward criticising the AAP leader. Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking votes for Shah as his successor due to the 75 years age 'rule' in the BJP. Responding to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders declared that Modi will continue to lead the country post-2024 Lok Sabha polls.



“There was nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any such age ceiling, and there was no confusion in the BJP over the matter,” Amit Shah told reporters at a press conference here.

"I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole INDI alliance, Modi becomes 75, there is no need for you to feel happy. It is not written anywhere in BJP's constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP on this," Shah said in reply to a question on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's comments.

BJP president J P Nadda said the opposition alliance has no policy and programme to counter Modi. Rattled after sensing defeat, Kejriwal and other opposition leaders are now solely devoted to misleading the country and are talking about an irrelevant issue of Modi's age, he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the kind of loose statements Kejriwal made following his release from jail made it clear that the ruling alliance under Modi is headed to a splendid victory.

In their despair over their defeat, the opposition alliance has lost its mind, he said, asserting that while Modi symbolises credibility in politics, Kejriwal stands for the crisis of credibility in politics.

"The INDI Alliance which is unable to decide on its leadership is speculating unsuccessfully about our leadership... Modi is in the BJP's heart. INDI alliance leaders do not have even an ounce of the acceptability and credibility that Modi has among people," he said.

The country is assured that Modi will further strengthen the resolve to build a developed India and take the country to new heights after becoming prime minister for a third term, the former BJP president said.

Kejriwal in New Delhi said: "These people ask INDIA bloc about their (PM) face. I ask the BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 would be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan. He (Modi) will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?"

To a related query, Amit Shah said, "His (Kejriwal) base is that Modi ji will be changed. I have made it clear that Modi will not be changed. At the root, why did he say that? Modi ji will be changed after 75. It has been decided not to change".

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi in New Delhi said Kejriwal's claim is an acknowledgement by the AAP leader that the saffron party is set to retain power at the Centre for a third straight term.

Mounting a counter-charge, Trivedi also said Kejriwal is speaking of the ruling party's succession plan but could not trust any of his party colleagues to succeed him despite being jailed on money-laundering charges.

(With PTI inputs)