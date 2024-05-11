New Delhi: Addressing a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi amplified his criticism of the Congress on Saturday in response to its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement about 'respecting Pakistan because of its atom bombs'. He accused the grand old party of attempting to intimidate its people by downplaying the nation's strength.

“Sambhal ke chalo, Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai. Yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain, (They are trying to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb)," continuing his tirade against Aiyar and Congress.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress over its weak and timid response after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He said that the then UPA regime decided not to retaliate and act against the handlers of terror because they believed that this would alienate its vote bank.

“Rather than cracking down on terror perpetrators, they decided to hold meetings with their masters,” PM Modi said. He also said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for justice for decades because the previous ruling powers in Delhi would engage in dialogue with separatists. He blamed Congress’ ‘weak mindset’ for the sufferings of the people of Valley.

Notably, Mani Shankar Aiyar in an interview with a YouTube channel had said that Pakistan has atom bombs and hence India should give them respect to it, rather than flex its military muscle.

(With IANS Inputs)