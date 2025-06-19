'Kankhajura' translated as a centipede in Hindi is now streaming on OTT and features actors Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina in lead roles. The series is an official adaptation of the Israeli Television series 'Magpie' and follows a prisoner Ashu who is released early in exchange for being a police informant.

He shares a complex relationship with his brother Max (Mohit Raina), who runs a booming construction business. Will Ashu's release change the course of everyone's plans? 'Kankhajura' explores this and more. Here's a look at five reasons why this series, now streaming on SonyLiv, is a must-watch.

The storyline

Though 'Kankhajura' is a slow-burning series, the writer Sandeep Jain and director Chandan Arora keep us invested in the storyline, thanks to the character arcs, especially of the protagonists. All the characters have a shade of mystery, which makes the audience want to unwrap the complexities of their nature. The psychological thriller follows a different pattern from the usual stories of the same genre that have flooded several OTT platforms.

Performances of the actors

The performances of all the actors in the movie elevate the series even when 'Kankhajura' is bogged down by moments of predictability at some places. Roshan Mathew, who plays the central character, delivers a mind-blowing performance as Ashu in the series. Ashu has a stammer and is often bullied by his older brother Max and his friends, which affects his self-esteem.

Roshan's subtle and layered performance adds so much essence to the complex character, leaving the audience both liking yet hating him. Roshan who has made a slow yet steady mark in Malayalam cinema with films like 'Anandam' and 'Moothon' and now 'Ronth', is definitely going places. Mohit Raina, who is beloved for his performance as Lord Shiva in the TV series 'Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and Mahabharat' plays the charming yet highly-ambitious brother with so much conviction. The other actors -- Trinetra Haldara Gummaraju, Sarah-Jaine Dias, Heeba Shah, Mahesh Shetty and Ninad Kamat -- do justice to their roles.

Well-written complex characters

The series is able to delve deep into the mind of two people who are brothers, but are unaware and unsure of their space in the other person's life. Max is a wonderful husband and father but is he transparent with his wife Nisha, played by Sarah-Jaine? Though he does not hate Ashu, why is he not willing to stop his friends from bullying his younger brother? Despite this, he sometimes is a good brother to Ashu? This complexity keeps the story intriguing. Ashu's character too has two sides. Though he is a byproduct of his circumstances, is his scheming nature justified? 'Kankhajura' explores these dark sides of human nature.

Goa as the premise

Goa with its picturesque landscape has always been a sought-after space by filmmakers. 'Kankhajura' makers too use this premise as the setting for the story. The Goa in 'Kankhajura' is shady, and not as bright as the Goa we have seen in 'Dil Chahta Hai' or 'Dear Zindagi', yet the charm is obvious thanks to Rajeev Ravi and Vinod Illampally's frames. The idyllic setting adds its own layer of mystery to the narrative.