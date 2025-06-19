India on Wednesday initiated Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel. The mission was launched as hostilities in the region showed no signs of abating.

Some Indian students were injured following a strike on a dormitory for medical students in Tehran's Keshavarz Street area, reported PTI.

While there has been no official response from Indian authorities regarding the incident, officials from the Iranian embassy in New Delhi stated that the Iranian foreign ministry is closely coordinating with the Indian mission in Tehran. "India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Iran is currently home to over 4,000 Indian nationals, with students making up around half of that number. The MEA reported that 110 Indian students were evacuated from northern Iran and safely escorted into Armenia on Tuesday.

These students continued their journey by road to Yerevan, the Armenian capital, under the guidance of Indian diplomatic missions in both Iran and Armenia. "These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hours on June 18 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," the MEA confirmed.

India expressed its appreciation to the governments of Iran and Armenia for their cooperation and support in facilitating the evacuation process. In light of the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, the Indian government has been implementing a series of measures to ensure the safety of its citizens in Iran over the past several days.

"As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA said.

Indian nationals currently in Iran have been urged to maintain contact with the Indian embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, as well as the 24x7 Control Room set up by the MEA in New Delhi.