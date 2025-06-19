Malayalam superstar Mohanlal arrived in Sri Lanka to a grand welcome organised by the Sri Lanka tourism authorities. The video of the splendid welcome was shared online by Mohanlal’s close friend Ishanta Ratnayake. Mohanlal is in Sri Lanka for the eighth filming schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s movie, also starring Mammootty. The scenes involving Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Darshana Rajendran will be shot during the Sri Lankan schedule.

The movie in which Mammootty plays the lead role also features A–listers like Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Zarine Shihab, and Revathy. Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan is cranking the camera for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

On Wednesday, one of the X handles Tourism Sri Lanka announced that Mohanlal was in the country for the shoot of his upcoming project 'Patriot', which led to speculations that the Mohanlal-Mammootty film directed by Mahesh Narayanan would be titled 'Patriot'. However, the makers have not released any official announcement of the same. Meanwhile, the big-budget film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph for the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company. CR Salim and Subash George Manuel are the co-producers, while Rajesh Krishna and CV Sarathy are the executive producers of the movie.