Right to Health Bill: Over 50k private doctors, paramedics protest on Rajasthan streets

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said over 50,000 medical and paramedical personnel took to the streets of Jaipur on Monday protesting the Right to Health Bill that was passed in the state assembly last week.

The IMA has demanded the withdrawal of the Bill claiming it burdens private hospitals. “We have no option but to close down the services in Rajasthan,” said IMA national president, Dr Sharad Agarwal.

According to the Bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at all hospitals and healthcare centres.

Before the bill was amended following recommendations by a select committee, the draft mentioned, "any health care provider, establishment or facility, including private provider, establishment or facility, public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres, qualified".

Private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan have been closed for several days due to the strike of private doctors, leading to a rush of patients in government hospitals.

A massive protest rally was staged at Panch Batti in Jaipur that was also attended by family members of the medical practitioners and medical shop owners, according to PTI.

Medical services in government hospitals were also reportedly affected as doctors throughout the state boycotted work for two hours in solidarity with the protesting private doctors.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other senior officials of the state government held a meeting with a delegation of the agitating private hospitals on Sunday and assured them to hold a discussion on their suggestions regarding the bill.

However, the doctors were adamant and said any discussion would be possible only after the bill was withdrawn.

