Kottarakkara doctor's murder: IMA demands Rs 1 crore compensation for Dr Vandana's family

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the family of Dr Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by a crime-accused man at Kottarakkara in the early hours of Wednesday.

The IMA has accused the Kerala Police of failing to protect the doctor, who was on duty.

Dr Vandana, who was a house surgeon at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara was stabbed to death by the accused, Sandeep at 4.30 am.

She was treating the injured man when he attacked her with scissors. Vandana was stabbed 11 times, stated the post-mortem report. There were 23 injury marks on her body.

Doctors protest the murder of Dr Vandana Das in Kochi on Wednesday evening. Photo: Manorama

The stab wounds on her head and back caused the death, the report said.

The IMA has demanded strict action against the policemen who failed in their duty. The association has also called for an ordinance to be passed.

Declare protection for hospitals and lodge FIRs within an hour of an attack. The probe should be completed within a month and the verdict, to be pronounced by a special court, has to arrive within a year, the IMA said.

Doctors' strike to continue

The IMA has decided to continue the ongoing strike in protest of the murder. KGMOA and KGMCTA have also called meetings and are likely to cooperate with the strike.

However, the doctors have agreed to offer their services to ICUs, casualty and labour rooms.

Meanwhile, the accused, Sandeep, who was working as a UP School teacher, was remanded and shifted to the Poojappura Jail. The education department has also suspended him.