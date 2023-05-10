Autopsy report confirms 11 stab wounds on body as cause of death; accused in Poojapura jail

Kollam: The preliminary postmortem report of Vandana Das, the 25-year-old house surgeon who was murdered by a school teacher she was treating at Kottarakara taluk hospital here on Wednesday, has confirmed that the cause of death was the 11 stab wounds she suffered in the attack.



As per the report, Vandana was stabbed six times in the back and three times in the head. There were a total of 23 wounds on the body.

Meanwhile, the Kottarakara Magistrate Court remanded accused Sandeep in the case. He was shifted to the Poojapura Central Jail in an ambulance.

After the autopsy, the body was kept at the Medical College Hospital for the public to pay their last respects. Later, the body was kept at Azeezia Medical College, where Vandana was doing her MBBS. A huge crowd gathered to get a last glimpse of Vandana.

Her mortal remains will be brought to her residence in Kaduthuruthy near Kottayam tonight. Vandana's funeral will be held tomorrow afternoon.