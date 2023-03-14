IMA announces statewide strike of doctors on March 17

Thiruvananthapuram: Government and private sector doctors across the state will go on strike on March 17 to protest the inaction against the culprits who attacked a doctor at Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode over a week ago.

However, according to the Indian Medical Association, surgeries and the functioning of emergency departments and intensive care units will not be interrupted.

The IMA also said it will adopt legal proceedings against K B Ganesh Kumar MLA after he remarked that some doctors deserve to be manhandled.

Cardiologist P K Ashokan of Fatima Hospital was assaulted by bystanders of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment. It was his wife, Dr Anitha, who treated the patient.