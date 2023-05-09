15 killed, over 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. Photo: PTI

Bhopal: As many as 15 people were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a bus fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the bus fell from the bridge in Khargone

Local police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed grief over the death of the people. He also revealed that the district administration and police have been asked to extend all possible help to the victims.

Govt orders inquiry
The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced to the kin of the deceased. 

(With IANS inputs)

