Cong officially declares Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM, swearing in on May 20

New Delhi: Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday. He was speaking at a press conference organised by the Congress.

Shivakumar will continue as the PCC leader till the parliamentary elections. The Congress legislative party will meet on Thursday to elect their leader.

"The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30pm on May 20. A few ministers will also take oath along with the Chief Minister," Venugopal said while adding that he was conveying the decision at the behest of AICC President Mallikharjun Kharge.

"While Siddaramaiah is a seasoned politician, DK Shivakumar is one of the most dynamic party organisers in the state. Both leaders are assets to the party," he said.

Venugopal also acknowledged that there was a debate on who should occupy the coveted post in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala share a meal at KC Venugopal's residence. Photo: Twitter/KC Venugopal

"Everyone wants to become the Chief Minister and they have a rightful claim to the post," he told the media.

"Ours is a decomcratic party. We are not a dictatorship. We take decisions after holding consultations," Venugopal said.

The AICC General Secretary also dismissed rumors about a power sharing formula in Karnataka. "The only power sharing is with the people of Karnataka," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held discussions past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- the two chief ministerial aspirants.

The decision was taken by Kharge after consulations with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.