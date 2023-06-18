Malayalam
Muslim man tied to tree, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP; 2 arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2023 03:22 PM IST Updated: June 18, 2023 03:33 PM IST
Man tied to tree, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
The man's head was tonsured as the group of men suspected him to be thief. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Bulandshahr: In the Bulandshahr region of Uttar Pradesh, a 23-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten by a group of men. The man was tied to a tree and made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The man's head was tonsured as the group of men suspected him to be thief.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Reports said the incident took place in the Kakod police station limits of the district on June 13, a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Taking note of the video, the police accepted a complaint from the man's father and assured him of strict action against the accused.

The victim was identified as Sahil, a daily wager.

(With PTI inputs)

