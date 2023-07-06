SC refuses to entertain PIL to bring back Arikomban to Chinnakkanal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the relocation of the elephant Arikomban back to its natural habitat in Chinnakkanal after the tusker was translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve with the fixation of a radio collar on it on April 29.

After its translocation, the elephant strayed into the forest region of the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu and created a scare by appearing in Cumbum town, forcing the TN authorities to further translocate it to Kanyakumari region.

In this background, environmental activists CR Neelakandan and VK Anandan filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking necessary measures to bring Arikomban back to its natural habitat after relocation of human settlements in the Human- Elephant Conflict affected area within a time frame to be fixed by the court.

The petitioners have also sought a voluntary scheme to relocate human settlements vulnerable to Human- Elephant Conflict incidents in the Chinnakkanal area and appointment of an expert committee to form standard guidelines to address such concerns and long term solutions to be followed by the state governments and the Union government.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra held that the petitioner had alternate remedies at their disposal and accordingly dismissed the PIL. At the very outset, CJI DY Chandrachud remarked that there were multiple petitions such as the present one which were pending before the court.

In April, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the Kerala High Court direction for translocation of 'Arikomban'. The petition argued that that even after the translocation of Arikomban, human-elephant conflicts were being reported from the region which showed that it was not Arikomban who was responsible for the incidents and translocating him would not have much effect on the problem.

It added that the failure to maintain the traditional elephant corridors across the states and the decisions of translocation of the elephants violated the fundamental rights of the citizens.

On June 16, the Madras High Court had dismissed Kochi resident Rebecca Joseph's plea seeking a directive to the Tamil Nadu Government for translocating wild tusker Arikomban back to Kerala.

While considering the plea, the Forest Bench of the High Court noted that Arikomban has enough food and water in the forest where it was released by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. It also pointed out that the tusker got adapted to its new environment.

