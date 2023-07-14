Chandrayaan-3 all set for today's launch, rover to land on moon's south pole

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is making final preparations to launch a rocket that will attempt to land a robotic rover on the moon's south pole.

The rocket is set to blast off from India's main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 2:35 p.m. (0905 GMT).

If successful, India would become the fourth country to achieve a controlled lunar landing, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to take place from India's main spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be the first to land at the lunar south pole, a region of particular interest due to the presence of water ice.

The mission comes after the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020, which successfully deployed an orbiter but saw its lander and rover crash near the planned touchdown site.

The ISRO said it had completed a review of the mission readiness ahead of Friday's scheduled launch.

Several ISRO scientists were shown in footage by Indian news agency ANI taking a handheld model of the Chandrayaan-3 to a popular temple in southern India on Thursday to seek blessings ahead of the launch.

Chandrayaan, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, includes a 2 metres (6.6 feet) tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.

Fat boy LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. Photo: Twitter/ISRO

This launch marks a significant step for India and its growing space industry, following the government's push to stimulate investment in space exploration and satellite-based businesses. The number of space startups in India has more than doubled since private launches were introduced in 2020.The launch is India's first major mission since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced policies to spur investment in space launches and related satellite-based businesses.

Late last year, Skyroot Aerospace, whose investors include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, launched India's first privately built rocket.