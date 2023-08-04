Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Aug 5

PTI
Published: August 04, 2023 10:12 PM IST
Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon. Photo: Twitter/ @isro

Bengaluru: The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, ISRO said on Friday.

Over five moves in the three weeks since, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth. Then, on August 1 in a key manoeuvre -- a slingshot move -- the craft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit.

Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

Tomorrow, in another crucial manoeuvre the spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit. The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm on August 5, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Friday. The manoeuvre will be performed at point when Chandrayaan-3's orbit is closest to the Moon, ISRO said. The space agency earlier said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and a soft-landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

