Data Protection and Delhi Services bills become laws after presidential nod

New Delhi: The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) and the Delhi Services Bill received the presidential nod on Saturday.

With this President Draupadi Murmu has granted her assent to two widely contested bills.

Parliament on Monday passed the contentious Delhi services bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

The DPDP bill was passed unanimously by the Rajya Sabha on August 9 while the Lok Sabha passed the bill on August 7 by voice vote despite opposition leaders' strong opposition.

The bill seeks to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals.

The bill which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring "Right to Privacy" as a fundamental right has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals' data by online platforms.

( With PTI inputs)