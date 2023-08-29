Malayalam
BJP appoints Anil Antony national spokesperson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2023 07:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Anil Antony as its national spokesperson.

Anil, who was made the party's national secretary last month, was given the additional responsibility of spokesperson in an order issued by national general secretary Arun Singh as directed by national president J P Nadda.

Son of Congress veteran A K Antony, Anil joined the BJP in April. Prior to this, he was the digital media convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and social media coordinator of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

Anil fell out with the Congress after he came for severe flak and derogatory comments from party supporters following his comments on the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Gujarat riots.

He then resigned from the party and joined the BJP. 

