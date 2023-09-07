Live-in partner murder: Woman stabbed Kerala man in chest, say police

Bengaluru: The woman, who stabbed her live-in partner from Kerala in the chest, told police she attacked the man after he cast aspersion on her character.



The incident occurred in Hulimavu police station limits on September 5. Renuka, 24, from Karnataka's Belagavi and Javed, 29, from Kannur in Kerala were in a live-in relationship.

They recently moved to an apartment in Akshaya Nagar. Both quarrelled often and on Tuesday, had a big fight. In a fit of rage, Renuka stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife. Later, she took him to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

After taking Javed to the hospital, Renuka returned to the apartment and was planning to flee. But by then, the apartment security guard locked the door from outside and informed the police.

According to police, the woman was a college dropout and a mother of a six-year-old girl. She didn't have a job and went to pubs with single men and gave them company. She wanted a luxurious life.

Javed repaired cell phones at Madiwala, police said.

The police have registered a case and taken Renuka into custody.

(With IANS inputs)