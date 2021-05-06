Can't Bineesh Kodiyeri be allowed to visit critically ill father? High Court to ED

Bengaluru: The High Court asked whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could consider allowing Bineesh Kodiyeri to go to Kerala for one day to visit his father Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is in a critical condition. CPM leader Kodiyeri is suffering from cancer.

But after the ED objected, the hearing on the petition has been adjourned to May 12.

The court asked the question while considering the bail plea of Bineesh, accused in a money-laundering case related to a drugs seizure in Bengaluru.

Bineesh appealed to Justice S R Krishnakumar, who considered the case, that he should be allowed at least one-week interim bail to visit his ailing father.

But ED counsel S V Raju, who is also the additional solicitor general, opposed this, while alleging that there was a possibility of destroying evidence and influencing the witnesses.

The special ED court had earlier rejected the bail plea twice.

Bineesh, who was arrested on October 29 last year, is currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.