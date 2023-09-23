Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, all passengers safe

PTI
Published: September 23, 2023 05:37 PM IST
Fire on the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express. Photo: Screengrab/@ANI

Valsad: A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

“A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat,” said a railway official.

RELATED ARTICLES

The flames erupted in the power coach, likely due to a short circuit, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela, adding that the fire was now under control.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout