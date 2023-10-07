'Stay close to safety shelters,' MEA advises Indians in Israel amid 'war' with Hamas

The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indians in Israel to exercise caution amidst the sudden flare up of Israel-Palestine relations on Saturday. The MEA has asked Indians to stay close to safety shelters in an advisory.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure," the advisory said.

"In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," it added.

In one the biggest escalation in recent times, Israel on Saturday morning declared a state of readiness for war, amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others.

Islamic faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, claimed it had launched 5,000 rockets at Israel in an early morning barrage called, Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is at war with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would pay a price that it hasn't known until now. We are at war, Netanyahu said. Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war.