India has sent $29.5 million to Palestine since 2002, Modi vows to continue humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the president of the Palestinian Authority and promised to continue India's humanitarian aid to the war-torn people of Gaza.

In a post on the social media handle X, Modi said he spoke to Mahmoud Abbas to convey his "condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza".

"We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," Modi posted. The Indian PM said he shared "deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region".

Modi reiterated India's long-standing "principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue", which is a two-state solution.

A Palestinian girl reacts in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

$5 million annual contribution

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry said India has been making an annual contribution of $5 million toward Palestine. "Indian annual contribution actually increased from $1.25 million to $5million in 2018. We pledged this annual contribution for the next two years," Bagchi said.

The spokesperson said India has been "supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contributions". According to the ministry, India has contributed $29.53 million as humanitarian aid to Palestine through the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) between 2002 and 2023.