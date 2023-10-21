Swiss woman found dead with hands and legs tied in west Delhi, suspect arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man for the murder of a Swiss woman here on Saturday. The woman's body, with hands and legs tied, was found near near MCD school wall in west Delhi on Friday morning. According to sources, the woman identified as Lena Berger had developed an acquaintance with the accused Gurpreet in Switzerland.

According to police, a control room call alerted the Tilak Marg police station about the body on Friday. Upon reaching the spot, the cops found that it was a female dead body. "As it appeared to be a case of murder from the beginning, the Forensic and Crime teams were summoned to the spot," said a senior police officer.

"The doctors from DDU Hospital were also called, to help us understand the circumstances of death," said the officer privy to the investigation.

“We have been able to apprehend the accused Gurpreet, based on technical and manual intelligence,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“He is being questioned regarding the identity of the deceased and the circumstances that led to the crime,” said the DCP.

Sources said that Lena had developed a close friendship with Gurpreet and that he frequently travelled to Switzerland to spend time with her. Growing suspicious of her potentially being involved with another man, Gurpreet devised a sinister scheme to eliminate her. Lena arrived in India on October 11, and tragically, after five days, Gurpreet ended her life after restraining her hands and legs, as per the sources.

“Initially, he concealed the woman's lifeless body inside a car registered in Berger's name. However, as an unpleasant odour began emanating from the vehicle, he disposed of her body on the roadside and hastily absconded from the scene,” said sources.

Police have also seized the car.

(With IANS inputs.)