Tension sparks in West Bengal: TMC leader shot dead, suspect lynched

PTI
Published: November 13, 2023 02:10 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2023 02:14 PM IST
Representational image: Reuters

Kolkata: A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, prompting a group of people to lynch an alleged assailant, officials said.

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some miscreants, an official said.
Supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught one of the alleged assailants and beat him to death, according to locals.

Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind the killing of Laskar.
CPI(M) supporters in nearby areas claimed that supporters of Laskar ransacked their houses and set fire to some after the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Stating that every death is unfortunate, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that the police must conduct a proper investigation to nab the killers and unravel the conspiracy.
"The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he said.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout