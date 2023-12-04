Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in trainer aircraft accident near Hyderabad

PTI
Published: December 04, 2023 12:43 PM IST Updated: December 04, 2023 12:56 PM IST
PTI12_04_2023_000101B
Flames and smoke rise from a trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force after it crashed at Toopran, in Medak district. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed on Monday morning when their trainer aircraft met with an accident near Hyderabad, officials said.
The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of the Medak district in Telangana, according to the local police.
"One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad," an IAF official said.
"It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.