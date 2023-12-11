Malayalam
BJP snubs Shivraj Singh Chouhan, names Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM

Agencies
Published: December 11, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Mohan Yadav (left) with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo: X/@DrMohanYadav51
Topic | India

Bhopal: Delivering one of the biggest surprises, BJP snubbed veteran party leader and the architect of the party's win in the assembly polls Shivraj Singh Chouhan and named Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

The 58-year-old leader was named the leader of BJP legislative party at the meeting held at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the union minister who resigned after being elected to the assembly, has been named as the new assembly speaker.

Yadav was named the chief minister-elect 10 days after the saffron party beat the anti-incumbancy and won 163 of 230 seats.

Yadav, whom sources said ha thwe backing of the RSS, was the education minister in the Chouhan ministry.

