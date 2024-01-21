Visits temple to pray, not to play politics: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee member and MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday reiterated the party's observation that the Ram temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya is a political programme. "I go to the temple to pray and not to play politics," said Tharoor. He also accused Prime Minister Modi that the PM shifted his political agenda every election year.



According to Tharoor, the BJP's agenda was always politics. "On January 22 the PM will officiate the ceremony at Ayodhya, then in February he will inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi and then elections will be announced. That is what I believe and I have said so earlier too," said the Congress MP to the reporters. He added that Congress had always shown respect for the religious beliefs of every individual.

Asked whether he plans to offer prayers at a temple on Monday on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Tharoor said, "I go to the temple to pray and not to play politics." He said people's faith and religious beliefs were a personal issue and he does not find fault with that.

On being asked by reporters about the Congress leadership declining the invite to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, Tharoor said that the party felt it was a political programme.

Tharoor also stated his objection to the order by the central government to close the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on January 22 till 2.30 pm saying it would affect the large number of patients always waiting outside it to get admitted or those requiring urgent medical aid.

"The government should withdraw the order. No hospital should be closed down. If people want to pray or watch the event on TV, that option is always available to them," he said. Meanwhile, AIIMS in Delhi has decided to remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Addressing the media personnel, Shashi Tharoor also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was unable to protect the nation's borders from Chinese encroachment. He said that Modi contested and won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the name of development and 2019 in the name of national security by ordering surgical strikes on Pakistan.

But now he cannot talk of development, following the problems caused to the public due to demonetisation nor can he raise the issue of national security as the government was unable to take back territory occupied by China, Tharoor claimed. "So this time round, the only thing they have is their original cause -- Hindu Hriday Samrat. There is no doubt that would be their propaganda," he said.

(With PTI inputs)