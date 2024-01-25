SC mulls framing guidelines for ED probe; opposes vindictive arrests, witch hunting

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 25) expressed the intention to frame guidelines to ensure that the investigation of cases by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is fair and transparent, reports Live Law.

While offenders should not go scot-free, vindictive arrests and witch-hunting should not take place, the court observed.



The observation was made when Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Viswamatha were hearing a writ petition filed by the ED seeking to transfer the investigation of bribery cases against one of its own officer from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to the CBI.

The bench issued a notice to Tamil Nadu, seeking its response to the petition and posted the matter after two weeks. The State agency should also share with the Court all materials collected so far in the case, the Court directed further.