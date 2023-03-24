14 parties move SC seeking guidelines against arbitrary action of ED, CBI on Oppn leaders

Delhi: Fourteen political parties, including the Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena, have moved the Supreme Court against the alleged arbitrary use of central investigating agencies Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in arresting opposition leaders.

The matter was mentioned today before CJI D Y Chandrachud by Senior Advocate A M Singhvi. The political parties seek to lay down guidelines for law enforcement agencies and courts on arrest, remand and bail.

"95 per cent of cases are of opposition leaders. We're asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," he submitted.

The CJI has agreed to hear the matter on April 5.

Other parties that have approached the apex court include DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, AITC, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, and J&K National Conference.

