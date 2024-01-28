Nitish seeks time to meet Bihar Guv at 10.30 am; BJP chief Nadda to reach Patna for swearing-in

Patna: Amid high political drama in Bihard, it has emerged that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Viswanath Alerkar at 10.30 am at the Raj Bhavan.

According to JDU sources, Nitish will tender his resignation to the governor as well as stake his claim to be the chief minister for the ninth time.

News reports from Patna said the JDU has called a meeting of its MLAs at 10 am and Nitish will proceed to the Raj Bhavan after that. The latest developments have all but clarified that the Maha Gathbandhan (or the Grand Alliance) between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav has collapsed. It will also present new headaches for the Congress-led INDIA bloc after the snubs by Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann.

Both West Bengal and Punjab chief ministers have said that their parties (TMC and AAP, respectively) would go at it alone in the next general election.

Leading Hind newspaper Dainik Bhaskar on Sunday said that BJP chief JP Nadda will be present at the swearing-in ceremony. He is expected to reach the Bihar capital at 3 pm. Nitish is expected to swear in along with two deputy CMs. Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Other news sites said JDU and BJP will have 14 ministers each in the new cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony might take place at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, talking to a news channel, JDU spokesperson Niraj Kumar changes in the ministry have not affected the state's progress.

He said Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, was failing in its purpose. "Yes, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have every right to start a Nyay Yatra. But what is the result of it? As he entered West Bengal Mamata side-stepped it. Just as he was about to enter Bihar, the political wind changed here. So Rahul has to introspect where he is failing politically," he told news agency ANI.

'INDIA on the brink of collapse'

JDU on Saturday claimed the grand opposition alliance, INDIA, was on the brink of collapse. "We had succeeded in bringing all non-Congress parties together but the (alliance) is falling apart. In Punjab and Bihar, the (INDIA) alliance has nearly collapsed. Similarly, in West Bengal, the alliance is falling apart. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has asked Congress to work with an open heart," JDU general secretary K C Tyagi said.

He said Nitish never hankered after any position in the alliance but a section of the Congress leadership repeatedly insulted him. Tyagi said he could not see how the INDIA bloc parties could fight the "all-powerful" BJP.

The Congress, however, asserted that the INDIA bloc is not imploding even though the BJP is trying its best to cause "mini-implosions" in the opposition alliance.

"Personally, yes the optics could have been better. There is no implosion. But the BJP is working overtime to ensure there is a minimum implosion if not a maximum implosion," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said when asked about the developments.

(With PTI inputs)