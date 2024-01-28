Never say never: Two-year-old video reveals Nitish preferred death over truck with BJP

Nothing is permanent in politics. Old foes can be new friends and old vows can be quietly forgotten to conjure up new partnerships.

Two such videos, which have now gone viral, show flip-flops are nothing new in Bihar politics.



With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendering his resignation only to form a new alliance with the friend-turned-foe BJP again, his two-year-old statement has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In August 2022, he and his party JDU joined hands with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Tejaswin Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to create a grand alliance (Maha Gathbandhan). After forming the new government reporters asked him whether he would ever go back to the BJP-led NDA. Nitish categorically denied it saying 'marjana qabool hein'. "The question does not arise. Mar jaana qabool hai lekin unke saath jaana humko kabhi qabool nahin hai (I'd rather die than go with them)," Nitish told reporters.

His then deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stood next to him when he said the decision to revive the alliance with the BJP was a "mistake".

As for the BJP, Nitish was a closed chapter. Home Minister Amit Shah in April 2023 declared that the JDU-RJD government was the most corrupt 'sarkar' which facing the ire of the people of Bihar. "This is a government with bad intentions and wrong policy...Half of the members of his alliance partner keep attacking Nitish Babu... Half of JDU MPs keep knocking on the BJP's doors every day. Let me make it clear for all of them. BJP doors are closed permanently for you.

But as it turns out, nothing is permanent in politics.