2 Malayalis among 3 killed in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three people died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Belthangady. Of the deceased, two are Malayalis -- Varghese (58) and Swamy (55) -- both natives of Thrissur. The third is Chetan (25), a native of Hassan. Six others, including a Malayali, were injured in the incident.

As per reports, the explosion happened in a firecracker manufacturing unit set up on a farm owned by Malappuram native Basheer. Two persons, including Basheer, have been taken into custody.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday. There were nine people there at the time of the explosion. According to people in the area, the impact of the explosion was felt as far as 4 km. The fire brigade from Belthangady carried out the rescue operation.