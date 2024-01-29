ECI announces elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats, polls on Feb 27

New Delhi: Biennial elections to fill 56 seats across 15 states in the Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

Counting will commence from 5 pm on February 27.

The states from where members are retiring are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan.

According to ECI, a notification on the polls will be issued on February 8 and the last date of filing nomination is scheduled as February 15. The scrutiny of the nomination will be done on February 16 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 20.

While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the ECI stated. The highest number of members (10) will be retiring from Uttar Pradesh. Both Maharashtra and Bihar have six members retiring while Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have five each.

Meanwhile, Karnataka and Gujarat have four members to retire on April 2.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan have three members each retiring. The members from Odisha and Rajasthan are retiring on April 3, while those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are retiring on April 2.

Chattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will each witness the retirement of one member on April 2.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)