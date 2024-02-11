Rumours rife as Kamal Nath likely to join BJP, Congress initiates negotiation

Bhopal: Rumours are rife that senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Congress has initiated negotiatory talks with Nath, reported national media.

A deal between Kamal Nath and BJP which had earlier derailed has been brought back on track with several state BJP leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan backing the deal, reported IANS.

The move came prior as five Upper House seats are being vacated from the state on April 2. Among these four are with BJP and one with Congress. Reports say that Kamal Nath is likely to be given the Rajya Sabha seat while his son and the lone Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Nakul Nath will get a Lok Sabha seat from Chhindwara and a ministerial post as well.

The issue of Congress leaders joining BJP was also discussed during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s recent visit to New Delhi and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, IANS stated.

Kamal Nath represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in nine terms from 1980 to 2019. He has invited all Congress MLAs for a dinner treat on February 13 at his residence.

Meanwhile, speculation is also rife about the Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha that he may also likely join the BJP. Tankha is a close aide of Kamal Nath.

Notably, two Congress leaders - Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh akka ‘Annu’ and Shashank Shekhar - former head of MP Congress legal cell have already joined the BJP. Both Jagat Bahadur and Shahank Shekhar are said to be close to Vivek Tankha. Tankha was given a second tenure as Rajya Sabha MP in June 2022. His tenure will expire in June 2028.

Sources said that if Kamal Nath joins the BJP, there is a possibility that Tankah may also end his association with Congress.

(With IANS, and TOI inputs)