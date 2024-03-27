Kejriwal’s arrest: ED seeks 3-week time to respond to plea

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it three weeks to file a reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.



Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks should be given to bring their stand on record. For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleged that the request to file a response was a delay tactic. The challenge is to the foundation of arrest and there are several "glaring issues" that need immediate decision by the high court either way, the senior lawyer added. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly amid protest by AAP MLAs against Kejriwal's arrest

Proceedings of the Delhi Assembly were adjourned for 15 minutes shortly after the House convened on Wednesday as AAP MLAs protested against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Before the commencement of the session, the AAP MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly and raised slogans demanding Kejriwal's immediate release. Party leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were among those who were part of the protest. They were dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans like "Main Bhi Kejriwal" and "Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal" written on them.

"Today, all AAP MLAs are protesting against the illegal arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Efforts are being made to end democracy in the country. For the first time in the history of the country, a sitting CM has been arrested and that too just before the national elections," Atishi told reporters.

Delhi HC cautions against protest by lawyers against Kejriwal's arrest

The Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be "severe".

The Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell has called for a protest in district courts here on Wednesday following Kejriwal's arrest. "Consequences would be severe for organising a protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped. We cannot take away someone's right to approach the court," Justice Manmohan said. "If someone does it, they would do it at their own peril," he asserted.