Primary school principal arrested for sexually abusing students in UP

PTI
Published: March 27, 2024 07:57 AM IST Updated: March 27, 2024 07:58 AM IST
Representative image: Manorama

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): The principal of a government primary school in Bulandshahr district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing girl students and showing them "indecent videos" on mobile phones, police said on Tuesday. 

The principal, Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail, cops said.

According to the police complainant filed, Singh inappropriately touched the female students of the school. The girls, all between nine and 12 years of age, stopped going to the school due to it, the complainant said.

They were also shown "dirty movies" on the phone and threatened that they talk about it at their home, he would fail them in the examination and debar them from the school, the complaint said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra said that a case has been registered at Arnia Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. 

