Malappuram: A Dars teacher was arrested for allegedly abusing his 13-year-old pupil sexually in Malappuram on Monday.

The Melattur Police arrested Mannarkkad Kanjrampuzha native Sainudheen Faizy (50). He was later remanded by a Perinthalmanna court.

According to the police, the accused had been sexually abusing the student for a year. Only after the student refused to continue at the Dars did the family come to know of the abuse. The police said a detailed inquiry will be conducted.