Malappuram dance teacher sentenced to 40.5 years for impregnating minor student

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2023 11:55 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2023 12:11 AM IST
Chevayi Mohandas (40). Photo: Special arrangement

Malappuram: A dance teacher in Malappuram was on Thursday sentenced to 40.5 years for impregnating his minor student.

The fast-track special court at Manjeri here handling POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases found Kizhissery Pallikkunnath Kavumkandiyil Chevayi Mohandas (40) guilty of raping his 17-year-old student.

The court also fined Mohandas Rs 4.10 lakh. However, he will only have to serve a jail term of ten years as the sentences are to run concurrently. The court also ordered to reduce the sentence for the months he served in the remand period.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the case, Mohandas raped the girl twice in March 2014. The teenager delivered at a private hospital at Manjeri and the baby was given up for adoption through the Child Welfare Committee.

The Kondotty Police nabbed the accused based on the girl's complaint on January 9, 2015. A DNA test confirmed Mohandas as the baby's father.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Somasundar appeared for the prosecution.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout