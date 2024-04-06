INDIA bloc is about 'commission', NDA about 'mission': Modi

Saharanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed the opposition INDIA bloc, aims to earn "commission" after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is working with a "mission" to make India a developed nation.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, which goes to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.

“During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI Alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission. We are engaged in the mission of making India a developed nation. On the other hand, our opponents are yearning to get power,” Modi said.

The prime minister also took a dig at the Congress apparently for not yet naming its candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats -- traditionally considered their bastions. "The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold," he added.

Modi said the Congress manifesto carries a Muslim League imprint and a part of it is dominated by leftists.

He said that the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously. He also said it is a misfortune that the opposition alliance is talking about "fighting against 'shakti'".

He has claimed that the BJP government ended the practice of instant triple talaq. "We enacted a strong law in the interest of crores of Muslim sisters, and re-established their families," he said.

"I am seeing the first election in the country, where the opposition is not claiming victory, but is only contesting the elections, so that the tally of the BJP can be kept below 370 and those of the NDA fewer than 400," he said.

At the rally, the prime minister also spoke about his party BJP on its foundation day on Saturday.

"The BJP has won the trust of people, the BJP has won the hearts of people. The biggest reason for this is that the BJP does not work for rajniti, but 'raashtraniti'. For the BJP, nation comes first. It is not a slogan, but an 'article of faith' for the BJP," he said.

Referring to the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya, Modi said the grand temple of Ram Lalla "was not an election announcement but our mission". "This year on Ram Navami, our Lord Shri Ram will not be seen in a tent, but in a grand temple. What a great pride this is for our generation," he said.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, the prime minister said, "It has been our mission to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. This mission has also been accomplished. The stones that were pelted in Kashmir, Modi has gathered them all and is building a developed Jammu and Kashmir."