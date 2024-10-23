Support dialogue, diplomacy, not war: Modi at BRICS Summit

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable paths to resolving conflicts, delivering a clear message for the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit, Modi emphasised that the grouping must convey to the world that it is not a divisive entity but one committed to the welfare of humanity.

The Prime Minister expressed his concerns over pressing issues such as wars, economic instability, climate change, and terrorism, asserting that BRICS can play a constructive role in guiding the world toward a better future. "I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas," he stated.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong, and prosperous future for future generations," he added.

The summit saw the participation of key leaders from BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reported PTI. The leaders also welcomed 13 new BRICS partner countries. Modi pointed out that the summit takes place amid numerous uncertainties and challenges globally, including conflicts, adverse climatic conditions, and cyber threats, which place heightened expectations on BRICS.

He also advocated for unified global efforts to combat terrorism, insisting there should be no "double standards" in addressing this critical issue. "In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter," he said.

"We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long-pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism," he continued.

Similarly, Modi stressed the importance of developing global regulations for cybersecurity and ensuring safe and secure artificial intelligence. He also called for reform of the UN Security Council and other international bodies. "We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks, and the WTO," he stated.

"As we advance our efforts in BRICS, we must ensure that this organisation is not seen as trying to replace global institutions, but rather as one that seeks to reform them," he remarked. Modi also highlighted the urgent global challenges at hand.

"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges, such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change, and terrorism. The world is talking about the North-South divide and the East-West divide," he noted.

Modi underscored the necessity of prioritising inflation prevention and ensuring food, energy, health, and water security for all nations. "And in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged, such as cyber deep-fakes and disinformation," he added.

"At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas," he said. Reflecting on the Voice of Global South Summits hosted by India during its G-20 Presidency, he asserted that the group must prioritise the concerns of the Global South.

Modi participated in two sessions of the BRICS summit, congratulating President Putin for successfully hosting the gathering and extending good wishes to Brazil as it prepares to take over the group's presidency.

He reaffirmed India's readiness to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner nations. "In this regard, all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures adopted during the Johannesburg summit should be complied with by all members and partner countries," Modi stated.

He also contended that the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of the Global South countries should be considered. "The BRICS grouping, created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies, is a source of inspiration for the world, fostering positive cooperation," he remarked.

"Our diversity, respect for each other, and our tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus are the foundation of our cooperation," he added. At the conclusion of the summit, the leaders adopted the 'Kazan Declaration'.