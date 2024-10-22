China confirms agreement with India to end standoff in Eastern Ladakh

China confirmed on Tuesday, that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in Eastern Ladakh. Both countries have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing.

The two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters of which China speaks highly. He said that China will also work with India to implement these resolutions. The spokesperson, however, declined to provide details, reported PTI.



The Chinese confirmation comes a day after India announced that both countries have agreed on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This is a major breakthrough after the four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

The ties between the two Asian giants have been strained since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the margins of the BRICS summit at Russia's Kazan from October 22 to 24.