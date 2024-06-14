Kuwait fire: Death toll rises to 50 after one more Indian succumbs to injuries

Kuwait City: The death toll in the tragic fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf region rose to 50 on Friday. One more Indian who was undergoing treatment in Kuwait has succumbed to injuries. The details of the deceased has not be disclosed as efforts are on to confirm the identity.

An aircraft carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf is expected to reach the Cochin International Airport by 10.30 am on Friday

Kuwait said authorities on Thursday have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers as the Gulf Kingdom vowed to promptly investigate the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims. At least 50 foreign workers were killed and 49 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf. Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies of those killed in the devastating fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area.

Meanwhile, a Kuwaiti citizen and several foreigners were arrested in connection with charges of manslaughter and causing injuries due to negligence in security and safety measures following th fire incident.

Sheikh Fahad is heading an overall inspection campaign on illegal properties in many areas in Kuwait on Thursday. The minister, accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan began their inspection campaign in Al-Mangaf, Al-Mahboula, Khaitan, and Jileeb Al-Shuyoukh. The Interior Ministry, Kuwait Municipality, Kuwait Fire Force, Ministry of Electricity and Water and Public Authority for Manpower took part in the campaign.

The minister has warned that any building violation would be addressed without prior warning as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, the Municipality and its teams will respond to all violations at all apartment buildings without prior warning, the minister told reporters while inspecting the fire site. The owner of the affected building will be kept in custody until investigations into the causes of the fire are over, the minister added. Meanwhile, Kuwait's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident. The probe aims to uncover the circumstances behind the incident and what might have triggered the deadly fire, the public prosecutor said on X.

Head of investigations at Kuwait Fire Department Col Sayed Al-Mousawi said that the team investigating the causes of the fire found that an inflammable material was used as partitions between apartments and also between rooms, which caused the huge black clouds of smoke.

He said that many of the victims suffocated while trying to run down the stairs because they were filled with smoke, adding that the victims could not go to the rooftop because the door was locked.

Separately, the Kuwait Municipality announced that the Engineering Audit and Follow-up Department in the Farwaniya Governorate has closed seven basements and issued 13 violations. In an official statement, the municipality confirmed that efforts to close non-compliant basements are ongoing.