Kuwait fire: IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indians to reach Kochi by 10.30 am

Kochi: An aircraft carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf is expected to reach the Cochin International Airport by 10.30 am on Friday. The C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which started from Kuwait at 3.30am will land in Kerala first as most of the victims belong to the State. The aircraft is then expected to reach Delhi as some of the Indians killed are from a few north Indian states. Union Minister of State External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

Kuwaiti authorities said they identified bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the fire. At least 49 migrant workers, including 24 Malayalis, were killed and 50 others injured in the blaze. Kuwaiti authorities have already conducted DNA tests on the bodies as part of the identification process. According to a press release issued by the Indian embassy, the deceased are from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), Andhra Pradesh (3), UP (3). Odisha (2), Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana (1 each). Denny Baby from Kollam's Karunagappally was not included in the list of Keralites. His funeral will take place in Mumbai.

Nine Keralites are continuing in Kuwait in critical state, Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) said.

Kerala CM to receive mortal remains

The mortal remains would be handed over to concerned State Government representatives in Kochi and Delhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will receive the remains. The Centre had denied political clearance to Kerala Health Minister Veena George to visit Kuwait. Union Minister Suresh Gopi will also be present at the airport. Ambulances have been arranged to take the bodies of the victims to their respective homes. The Kerala Lok Sabha event which was to take place on June 14 morning has been shifted to 3pm today.

A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait

Kuwaiti Fire Force said the deadly fire was caused by an "electrical circuit". In a press statement, it said the conclusion was arrived at after examination of the scene of the incident, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence, said that authorities have identified 48 bodies. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait this morning, separately met the Gulf nation's foreign minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Al-Sabah and Health Minister Ahmad Abdelwahab Ahmad Al-Awadi.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait said Foreign Minister Al-Yahya assured of full support including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains and investigation into the incident.

"FM Yahya conveyed his condolences on the tragic incident. He assured full support including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains and investigation of the incident," the mission said on X.

"MoS conveyed his appreciation for the cooperation being extended by all concerned authorities of Kuwait," it said. Singh also visited Mubarak Al Kabeer hospital and Jaber hospital where several injured Indians are admitted. In the meeting with Singh, the Kuwaiti health minister briefed him on steps taken to ensure speedy recovery of Indians under his "personal supervision", according to the Indian embassy.

Last night, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra among others.

Following the meeting, the prime minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund and directed that the government should extend all possible assistance. The External Affairs Minister spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on phone and urged him for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.

The fire in Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am on Wednesday and most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, Kuwaiti media reported, adding the fire started in a kitchen. Construction firm NBTC group rented the building for the stay of more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states, the Kuwaiti media said. Interior Minister Al-Sabah ordered an investigation into the fire incident and issued directions to apprehend the owner and janitor of Al-Mangaf building.

Photos of 11 Malayalis killed in the fire in Kuwait: Akash S Nair, Umarudheen Shameer, P V Muraleedharan, Stefin Abraham Sabu, Bahuleyan, Sreehari P (top row), Rengith K R, Lukose, Sajan George, Kelu Ponmaleri and Saju Varghese (bottow row). Photos: Special arrangement

Kuwait fire victims (Kerala)

1. Arun Babu from Thiruvananthapuram

2. Nitin Koothur from Kannur

3. Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla

4. Mathew Thomas from Alappuzha

5. Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Pathanamthitta

6. KR Ranjith (34) from Chengala in Kasaragod

7. Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Pathanamthitta

8. Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod

9. Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam's Pampady

10. MP Bahulayan from Malappuram

11. Kuppante Purakkal Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram

12. Lukose aka Sabu (48) from Kollam's Velichikala

13. Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam.

14. P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta

15. Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur

16. Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam's Pooyappally

17. Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam

18. Binoy Thomas from Chavakkad in Thrissur

19. Sreejesh Thankappan Nair

20. Sumesh Pillai Sundaran

21. Aneesh Kumar Unnankandi

22. Sibin Thevaroth Abraham (31) from Keezhvaipur, Pathanamthitta

23. Shibu Verghese

Kuwait fire victims (Other States)

1. Veerachami Mariappan - Tamil Nadu

2. Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy - Tamil Nadu

3. Sivashankar Govind - Tamil Nadu

4. Raju Abameesan - Tamil Nadu

5. Karuppanna Ramu - Tamil Nadu

6. Bunaf Richard Roy Ananda Manoharan - Tamil Nadu

7. Muhammad Sharif - Tamil Nadu

8. Satyanarayana Molletti - Andhra

9. Eshwarudu Meesala - Andhra

10. Lokanatham Tamada - Andhra

11. Sheo Shankar Singh - Bihar

12. Mohammed Jahore - Odisha

13. Santosh Kumar Gowda - Odisha

14. Vijayakumar Prasanna - Karnataka

15. Denny Baby Karunakaran - Maharashtra

16. Dwarikesh Patta Naik - Bengal

17. Praveen Madhav Singh - Uttar Pradesh

18. Jairam Gupta - Uttar Pradesh

19. Angad Gupta - Uttar Pradesh

20. MD Ali Hussain - Jharkhand

21. Anil Giri - Haryana

22. Himat Rai - Punjab