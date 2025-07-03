Resort owner, wife held in Idukki for smuggling ketamine to Australia
Mail This Article
×
Idukki: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the owner of a resort and his wife for allegedly trafficking ketamine to Australia. The accused are Deol, owner of Sunset Valley Resort in Panchalimedu, and his wife Manju.
According to the NCB, Deol is a close aide of Edison from Muvattupuzha, the alleged mastermind behind "Ketamelon", a darknet-hosted drug market. Investigations revealed that the couple had been smuggling ketamine, a powerful narcotic, to Australia since 2019.
They were produced before the court and remanded in custody. The NCB said further investigation is underway to trace other links in the international trafficking network.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.