Centre postpones NEET-PG entrance on eve of exam, removes NTA Director General

New Delhi: The Centre has postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination shortly after announcing the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh.

The incidents come amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams of NEET and NET. Incidentally, the NEET-PG entrance has been postponed on the eve of the examination. The fresh date of the examination is yet to be announced. The government had earlier cancelled the UGC-NET.

“Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow (June 23),” a government release on Saturday said.

Earlier on removing the NTA Director General, the Centre said Singh has been put on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the testing agency till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

"NTA DG has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG till further orders," a senior official said.

(With agency inputs)