Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial probe

Hathras (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the stampede in Hathras that resulted in the deaths of 121 people. The judicial inquiry will include retired administration and police officials to investigate the incident. The committee will examine the cause of the tragedy and whether it was the result of a conspiracy, the CM said.

"We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," he stated, adding that the government may implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide the organisation of such events going forward. "We will ensure this."

The death toll from the stampede, which occurred on Tuesday, rose to 121 on Wednesday. Police have filed an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and violating conditions by allowing 2.5 lakh people into a venue with a capacity limit of 80,000. Among the deceased, six were from other states: one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and four from Haryana. Adityanath visited those injured in the stampede. Only four of the 121 bodies remained unidentified. Of the 116 who died, all were women, except for seven children and one man.

(With PTI Inputs)